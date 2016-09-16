New name for Spartans soccer pitch

Danny Chase (far right and left) and his wife JoAnna (back row, third from right) were both members of the Trinity Western Spartans soccer program back in the 1990s. The current Spartans will now play on the Chase Office Field.

Trinity Western University and soccer were both integral parts of Danny Chase’s life.

And the field were Chase once played as a member of the men’s soccer team will now bear his name.

The Spartans men’s and women’s soccer teams now play at Chase Office Field.

A special ribbon cutting ceremony is being held tonight (Friday) at 7 p.m. at the field on the TWU campus. It will happen after the women’s team plays at 5 p.m. and before the men take the pitch at 7:15 p.m.

The field is named after one of Chase’s businesses, Chase Office Interiors.

The company began in 2003 and has offices in Vancouver, Chilliwack, Victoria and Kelowna.

They focus on creating functional workplaces which optimize space and create a workplace where people want to be, Chase explained.

“We create productive happy and healthy work environments,” he said.

Chase and his wife JoAnna graduated from Trinity Western University in 1997.

The high school sweethearts came to Langley from Whitehorse to study at TWU and both were involved with the soccer program.

JoAnna helped get the women’s program up and running, from starting it as a club program to it being a varsity sport.

Danny Chase played several sports growing up but decided to try out for the Spartans varsity program when he arrived on campus.

“I wasn’t one of the best soccer players; I could just run forever, that is why I made the team,” he said.

By his fourth year, he was a starter.

“When I had the opportunity to try out and make the varsity soccer team, I met a cool group of guys who became a key part of my life during my time at Trinity,” he said.

Many of those former teammates and friends are expected to be at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“I found that kind of community and life-long friendships (and that time) was just such an important part of shaping and redirecting my life.”

In the course of his studies, Chase took a business class and was hooked.

Before that, he never imagined he would one day run his own business.

The Chases have long given back to TWU, including scholarships for varsity athletes.

And when he was approached about being involved in the renaming of the field, it was an easy decision.

“To me it didn’t matter; I support the university whether or not they put my name on the rafter or not. It was just a natural (partnership) really,” Chase said.

The Chases, along with their kids Turner, 11, and Taya, 10, live in Chilliwack.