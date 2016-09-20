Stampeders run all over Warriors 49-0

The Langley Stampeders scored three first quarter touchdowns and never looked back, thumping the Westside Warriors 49-0.

The two midget football teams faced off at McLeod Athletic Park on Sunday with the win improving the Stampeders to 3-0.

Langley took control from the opening whistle, with an eight-play, 72-yard touchdown drive capped off by a three-yard touchdown run from Azuka Okoli.

The Stamps D forced a three-and-out, Langley went another 68 yards for the score, finishing it off with a seven-yard run from Tyan Ackah-Sanzah.

And the defence came up big on the next series as well with Nathan Murray picking off a pass and racing 60 yards for the touchdown for a 21-0 first quarter lead.

Devante Wilson and Ackah-Sanzah would add touchdown runs before halftime.

The Stamps defence got another score in the third quarter with Nick Lakatos recovering a fumble in the end zone.

Ty Mennie scored from nine yards out for the last touchdown.

•••

The Stamps next game is Friday (Sept. 23) night at McLeod Athletic Park against the North Surrey Bears.

Admission will be by donation with proceeds going towards supporting kids with cancer as part of Childhood Cancer Month.