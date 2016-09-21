- Home
Sports
Masters debut with victory
Langley United’s Colin DeWit and his teammates were victorious in the masters Division 2 soccer team’s inaugural game, defeating Guildford Caps by a 3-2 score on Sunday afternoon at Fort Langley Park.
