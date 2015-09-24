Rams control their own playoff destiny

Receiver Seye Akinsamni (#10) and the Langley Rams improved to 6-2 after a 34-10 win over the Kamloops Broncos on Saturday night. The Rams have their home finale tomorrow (Saturday).

The Langley Rams know they are post-season bound but whether or not they play one or even two home games rests in their hands.

With two games remaining, the Rams can finish first, second or third in the BC Junior Football League regular season standings and a pair of victories would ensure them top spot.

The Rams improved to 6-2 after a 34-10 victory over the Kamloops Broncos on Saturday night at Kamloops’ Hillside Stadium.

Quarterback Tommy Robertson threw three touchdown passes, while Jordan Lund returned a missed field goals 111 yards for the team’s other major.

Both players earned BCFC weekly recognition with Robertson picking up offensive player and Lund named the special teams player of the week.

Lund’s touchdown came in the fourth quarter as the Broncos lined up for a 35-yard field goal, which would have cut the Langley lead to seven points. Instead, it became 27-10 and the Rams added another score for the final margin of victory.

Gary Ahuja Langley Times file photos

Head coach Khari Joseph was happy with how his team finished the game, with the defence getting a stop to force the field goal attempt and then special teams making the Broncos pay for their miss.

He also liked his team’s start, which has been a theme for the past few weeks.

“Our offence has done a really good job of scoring points early, putting teams in catch-up mode,” he explained.

Saturday’s game saw the teams trade touchdowns before Langley added a second major in the opening 15 minutes.

Tiernan Docherty added field goals of 11 and 48 yards in the second quarter to lead 20-7 at the half.

Neither team scored in the third quarter.

“We had a little adversity there where we didn’t score as much as we should have in the red zone,” Joseph said, referring to having to settle for a short field goal as well as turning the ball over on downs when they gambled on a third-and-goal situation.

Robertson made his second straight start, going 16-for-27 for 242 yards with touchdown passes to Seye Akinsamni, Jay Jay Jackson and Nick Agnoletto.

“He is just very poised in the pocket. He stands tall, he goes through his progressions and he has a strong enough arm where he can make all the throws,” Joseph said.

Robertson began the season third on the quarterback depth chart as he was juggling playing junior A lacrosse with New Westminster as well as training with the Rams.

Nick Westad led the defence with a pair of quarterback sacks while Bashiru Sise Odaa, Jacob Dodd and Adam Marchetti each had five tackles. Shaiheem Charles-Brown blocked a kick, knocked down a pass and had four tackles. And Lund also knocked down a pair of passes.

The Rams host the Westshore Rebels (6-1-1) on Saturday at McLeod Athletic Park at 4 p.m.

They conclude the regular season with a game in Kelowna against the Okanagan Sun (6-2) the following Saturday.

A pair of Langley victories would guarantee the Rams top spot.

In week one, the Rebels won 42-34 as they racked up 296 yards rushing.

The Rams boast the stingiest run defence, having only allowed more than 100 yards rushing in three games this season.

“We have to stop the run, we have to play disciplined, we have to play physical, we have to play smart.

“If we do those things, I think we are going to be fine,” Joseph said.

Team hosting Fan Fest

The Rams are hosting a Fan Fest to mark their final home game on Saturday.

One fan will win a private box for 10 at the Langley Events Centre for an upcoming Vancouver Giants home game.

There will also be vouchers for free haircuts from SportClips as well as giveaways from 93.7 JRfm.

Following the game, The Hip Show, a Tragically Hip Tribute Band, will perform a free show.

And $2 from each ticket ($12) will be donated to Basics for Babies.

Fans are also encouraged to bring baby necessities (food or diapers) for donation to the group.